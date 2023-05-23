iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

