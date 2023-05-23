iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

