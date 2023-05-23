iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 545.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11,661.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,974 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth $66,190,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,651,000 after acquiring an additional 718,750 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 240.2% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 913,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,379,000 after acquiring an additional 645,079 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 570.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after acquiring an additional 450,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

