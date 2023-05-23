iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $41,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,476,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,119,000 after acquiring an additional 93,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 824,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,412,000 after purchasing an additional 169,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after buying an additional 51,441 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 650,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,434,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,395,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $146.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average of $131.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

