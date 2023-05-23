iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stake Reduced by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SUB stock opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.