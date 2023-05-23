iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Holdings Raised by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 161.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,750,000 after purchasing an additional 297,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after acquiring an additional 234,332 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 623.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 154,208 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 125,897 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 127,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 120,949 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

