iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

