Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,555 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.34. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

