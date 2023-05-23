Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $251,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $198.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

