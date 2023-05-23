Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $72,000 Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Ambev were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Up 0.3 %

ABEV stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.