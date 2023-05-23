Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $72,000 Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Ambev were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.
Ambev Stock Up 0.3 %
ABEV stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
About Ambev
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
