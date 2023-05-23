Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Embecta were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMBC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Embecta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Embecta by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Embecta by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Embecta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ EMBC opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $36.64.
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
