Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 10,930 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,411,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,607,000 after purchasing an additional 173,490 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,414,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 203,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

CVE opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

