Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,386,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,078,000 after acquiring an additional 234,956 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

