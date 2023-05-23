Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,018 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $158,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 371,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

