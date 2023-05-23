JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares valued at $29,332,239. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

