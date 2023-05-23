JMP Securities Lowers Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target to $6.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.60.
Gamida Cell Trading Down 4.9 %
GMDA opened at $1.95 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.62.
Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.
