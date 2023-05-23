JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $78.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.66. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,704,000 after acquiring an additional 773,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,621,000 after buying an additional 129,212 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000,000 after buying an additional 898,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,739,000 after buying an additional 789,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

