JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 89,858 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $91.81.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

