Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 75,690 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,690 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

