Kanzhun (BZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Kanzhun to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Kanzhun has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. On average, analysts expect Kanzhun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kanzhun Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kanzhun (BZ)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.