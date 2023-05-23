Kanzhun (BZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Kanzhun to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Kanzhun has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. On average, analysts expect Kanzhun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kanzhun by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,922 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kanzhun by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,230,000 after purchasing an additional 322,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

BZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

