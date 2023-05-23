Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 11.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,511,839 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.