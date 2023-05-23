Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 175,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.90 and a 200 day moving average of $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

