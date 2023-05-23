Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stake Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,365 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

