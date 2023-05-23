Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $16,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.