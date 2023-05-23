Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 157 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $1,880,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insider Activity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $245.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

