Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 526 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

