Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 697 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 136.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Life Storage by 728.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.75 and a 200 day moving average of $117.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

