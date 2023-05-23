Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.