Laffer Tengler Investments Invests $116,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,303,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,779,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

