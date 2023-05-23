Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 1,423 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,729,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,591,000 after acquiring an additional 695,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,338,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,076,000 after acquiring an additional 311,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.6 %

ENB stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

