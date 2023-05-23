Laffer Tengler Investments Takes Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,449,000 after acquiring an additional 476,361 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 313,528 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 245,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 127,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Bank of America upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Stories

