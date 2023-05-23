Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEGN. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.89.

LEGN stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,421,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

