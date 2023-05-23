Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.89.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $73.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at $9,421,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

