Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.74.

LI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $5,748,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 70.1% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $25,723,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 30.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Price Performance

Li Auto stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. Li Auto has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of -173.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Li Auto will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

