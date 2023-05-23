Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for about $2,088.91 or 0.07641877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

