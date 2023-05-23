LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $18,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFST. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.88. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 122,295 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $748,445.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,654,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,605,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 264,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.