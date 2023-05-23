LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.42 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
