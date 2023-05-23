LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.42 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 1,372,100 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

