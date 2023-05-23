Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Cormark dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.71. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$17.02 and a 1-year high of C$35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

