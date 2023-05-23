Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $14.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

LFUS opened at $269.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70. Littelfuse has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

