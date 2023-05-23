Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

