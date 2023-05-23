LiveRamp (RAMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect LiveRamp to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiveRamp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.10. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after buying an additional 626,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 440,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 67.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 838,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 336,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About LiveRamp

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.