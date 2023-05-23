Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $61.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

