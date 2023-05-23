Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $401.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.43 and its 200-day moving average is $352.37. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $418.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

