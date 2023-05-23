Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $3.50 Million in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Stock Down 1.4 %

QURE stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on QURE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.