Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 389,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. Analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,642,772 shares of company stock worth $174,483,365. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAS. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Integral Ad Science Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.