Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Xylem by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average is $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

