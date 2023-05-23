Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.40% of Cutera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 219,442 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 188,103 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 400,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 124,983 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,530,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUTR shares. Maxim Group downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $343.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.56. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

