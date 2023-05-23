Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 5,387 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 61,332 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after buying an additional 420,649 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYTE opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. Equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Societe Generale downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

