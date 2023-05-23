Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 284,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.75% of Akoya Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKYA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $246.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 92.02% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKYA. UBS Group began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

