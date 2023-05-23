Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $6,691,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $4,691,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 462.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $177.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.33). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $406.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $2.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 58.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAC. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.